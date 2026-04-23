Overall tele-density rises from 92.66% in Feb-26 to 93.26% in Mar-26

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update that as per the information received from 1520 operators for the month of March 2026, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 1059.05 million at the end of February 2026 to 1065.88 million at the end of March 2026 with a monthly growth rate of 0.65%. The number of wireline subscribers increased from 47.99 million at the end of February 2026 to 48.25 million at the end of March 2026. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.25 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.53%.



The overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 3.37% at the end of February 2026 to 3.38% at the of March 2026. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.37% and 0.57% respectively, at the end of March 2026. The respective share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.24% and 10.76% respectively at the end of March 2026.

The number of wireless (mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1273.31 million at the end of February 2026 to 1282.33 million at the end of March 2026, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.71%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 730.75 million at the end of February 2026 to 735.73 million at the end of March 2026. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 542.56 million to 546.60 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.68% and 0.74%, respectively.

The wireless tele-density in India increased from 89.30% at the end of February 2026 to 89.88% at the end of March 2026. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 142.32% at the end of February 2026 to 143.10% at the end of March 2026. The rural wireless tele-density increased from 59.46% to 59.89% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 57.37% and 42.63%, respectively, at the end of March 2026.

The number of wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1257.29 million at the end of February 2026 to 1265.73 million at the end of March 2026 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.67%. Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 721.84 million at the end of February 2026 to 726.51 million at the end of March 2026 and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas also increased from 535.46 million to 539.22 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription were 0.65% and 0.70% respectively.

The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 88.17% at the end of February 2026 to 88.71% at the end of March 2026. The urban wireless (mobile) tele-density decreased from 140.58% at the end of February 2026 to 141.30% at the end of March 2026 and rural wireless (mobile) tele-density increased from 58.68% to 59.08% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscribers in the total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers were 57.40% and 42.60% respectively, at the end of March 2026.

The number of wireless (5G FWA) subscribers increased from 11.93 million at the end of February 2026 to 12.32 million at the end of March 2026 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas as 6.17 million and 6.15 million respectively. The shares of urban and rural wireless (5G FWA) subscribers in total wireless (5G FWA) subscribers were 50.37% and 49.63% respectively, at the end of March 2026.

The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1321.31 million at the end of February 2026 to 1330.58 million at the end of March 2026, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.70%. Urban telephone subscription increased from 773.66 million at the end of February 2026 to 778.79 million at the end of March 2026 and the rural telephone subscription also increased from 547.65 million to 551.79 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.66% and 0.76% respectively during the month of March 2026.

The overall tele-density in India increased from 92.66% at the end of February 2026 to 93.26% at the end of March 2026. The urban tele-density increased from 150.68% at the end of February 2026 to 151.47% at the end of March 2026 and rural tele-density also increased from 60.02% to 60.46% during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of March 2026 were 58.53% and 41.47% respectively.