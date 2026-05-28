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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ovobel Foods standalone net profit rises 142.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Ovobel Foods standalone net profit rises 142.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 65.02 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods rose 142.56% to Rs 14.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 168.76% to Rs 24.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.14% to Rs 256.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales65.0247.87 36 256.75188.59 36 OPM %20.6715.19 -10.534.51 - PBDT20.568.57 140 38.2914.40 166 PBT19.298.03 140 33.6112.39 171 NP14.195.85 143 24.359.06 169

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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