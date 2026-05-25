Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 49.61 crore

Net Loss of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 49.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 112.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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