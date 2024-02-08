Sensex (    %)
                        
P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 1791.25% to Rs 15.13 crore
Net profit of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 121.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1791.25% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales15.130.80 1791 OPM %23.07-10336.25 -PBDT18.78-82.59 LP PBT17.69-83.68 LP NP15.54-121.12 LP
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

