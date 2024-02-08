P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1791.25% to Rs 15.13 crore

Net profit of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 121.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1791.25% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.15.130.8023.07-10336.2518.78-82.5917.69-83.6815.54-121.12