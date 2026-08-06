P&G Health Q1 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 96 crore

Procter & Gamble Health reported a 45.28% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 96.15 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 66.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 7.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 363.73 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 45.38% to Rs 129.12 crore in the June quarter from Rs 88.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Milind Thatte, managing director of P&G Health India, said the company began FY27 on a strong note, carrying forward the growth momentum from the previous fiscal. He attributed the performance to sustained top-line and bottom-line growth, driven by strong consumer response to the company's science-backed innovations, new consumer communication initiatives, and strengthened go-to-market and supply chain capabilities. He added that the company remains focused on delivering balanced growth and long-term value creation through its portfolio of trusted brands, product superiority, constructive disruption, productivity and an agile operating model.

Procter & Gamble Health is one of India's leading vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) companies. Its portfolio includes Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion.

The scrip declined 5.72% to Rs 6,089 on the BSE.

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