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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P&G Health soars after Q4 PAT jumps 54.63% YoY

P&G Health soars after Q4 PAT jumps 54.63% YoY

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Procter & Gamble Health soared 12.17% to Rs 6,339.65 after the vitamins, minerals and supplements maker reported a strong set of Q4 FY26 earnings.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 54.63% YoY and 21.92% QoQ to Rs 94.60 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 19.12% YoY to Rs 370.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter compared with Rs 310.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue declined marginally by 0.91% sequentially from Rs 373.86 crore posted in Q3 FY26.

PBT stood at Rs 133.21 crore in Q4 FY26, up 22.41% vs Q3 and 69.63% vs Q4 FY25.

 

On the operational front, total expenditure increased 2.08% YoY to Rs 234.86 crore. Raw material costs declined 6.20% YoY to Rs 85.19 crore, while employee expenses rose 4.24% YoY to Rs 50.86 crore. Interest expenses climbed to Rs 0.21 crore from Rs 0.13 crore a year ago, while depreciation expenses increased 14.90% YoY to Rs 6.17 crore.

For the full year ended 31 March 2026, net sales surged 50.72% to Rs 1,407.97 crore from Rs 934.17 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax rose 44.36% to Rs 449.86 crore, while PAT climbed 39.46% to Rs 326.91 crore.

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Net cash from operating activities nearly doubled to Rs 337.79 crore in FY26 from Rs 168.69 crore in FY25, reflecting stronger cash generation during the year.

Management said quarterly sales growth was supported by strong brand fundamentals and positive consumer response to innovations. The company highlighted investments in supply chain and go-to-market capabilities as key growth drivers.

The company clarified that FY25 numbers are not directly comparable because it changed its financial year from the earlier July-June cycle to an April-March cycle. FY25 represented a nine-month period from 1 July 2024 to 31 March 2025, while the company indexed its performance against a comparable 12-month period.

Managing director Milind Thatte said the company continued to invest across the value chain, focusing on science-backed innovations, stronger retail execution and enhanced consumer engagement.

During the year, Procter & Gamble Health launched products such as Livogen Iron Gummies and Neurobion Nerve Pain Relief Cream as part of its strategy to expand its healthcare portfolio.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26.

Procter & Gamble Health is among Indias leading vitamins, minerals and supplements companies with brands including Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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