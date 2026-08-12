P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 1702.30 crore

Net profit of P I Industries declined 38.95% to Rs 244.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 400.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 1702.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1900.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1702.301900.5021.5827.31425.50603.90321.80507.40244.20400.00

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