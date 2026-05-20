P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 1565.20 crore

Net profit of P I Industries declined 39.43% to Rs 200.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 1565.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1787.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.44% to Rs 1320.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1660.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 6713.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7977.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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