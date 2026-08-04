P N Gadgil Jewellers allots 1.14 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

P N Gadgil Jewellers has allotted 1,14,94,252 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 690 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 700 crore pursuant to the QIP.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 147.20 crore consisting of 14,72,02,585 equity shares.