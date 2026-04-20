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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks revenue of Rs 251 crore on Akshaya Tritiya; gold volume up nearly 13% YoY

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks revenue of Rs 251 crore on Akshaya Tritiya; gold volume up nearly 13% YoY

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

P N Gadgil Jewellers said that it has recorded festive revenue of Rs 251 crore on Akshaya Tritiya, which is a growth of 80.3% over the previous year's revenue of Rs 140 crore, making it the company's second highest single-day revenue performance to d

The growth was supported by strong volume growth, healthy footfall and strong traction across key product categories.

The gold segment reported revenue of Rs 220 crore (up 79.6% YoY), while the silver and diamond segments recorded revenue of Rs 10 crore (up 98% YoY) and Rs 21 crore (up 79.9% YoY), respectively.

The gold segment continued its strong momentum, registering 12.8% year-on-year volume growth during the occasion.

 

Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, said: The demand environment remained robust, reflecting the enduring cultural significance of the occasion and the trust our customers place in the PNG brand. The volume growth is an encouraging indicator of strong footfall conversion and sustained customer acquisition.

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We have started the quarter on a strong footing and are well positioned as the ongoing wedding season continues, which we expect to be a meaningful demand driver in the months ahead."

P N Gadgil Jewellers is one of the oldest jewellery companies in India, with customers across India and the USA. The company offers a wide range of gold, silver, diamond, and platinum jewellery for weddings, festivals, and daily wear. The porƞolio also includes a dedicated sub-brand, Litestyle by PNG, catering to the growing demand for stylish and lightweight jewellery.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 98.64% to Rs 170.91 crore while net sales rose 35.59% to Rs 3302.61 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The scrip rose 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 669.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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