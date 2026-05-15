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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 45.60% in the March 2026 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 45.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 123.16% to Rs 3544.31 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 45.60% to Rs 90.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 123.16% to Rs 3544.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1588.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.76% to Rs 409.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.59% to Rs 10739.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7693.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3544.311588.22 123 10739.107693.47 40 OPM %3.815.93 -5.744.45 - PBDT138.7697.55 42 612.44327.94 87 PBT121.9084.56 44 555.25293.11 89 NP90.2661.99 46 409.82218.27 88

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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