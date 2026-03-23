P N Gadgil Jewellers open news stores at Kolhapur and Mumbai

P N Gadgil Jewellers has opened two stores on 22 March 2026. These are located at:

1. Store at The Nextation Building, E' Ward, Shahupuri, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416001.

2. Store operating under the Franchise Owned, Company Operated (FOCO') Model at Vallabh Vihar, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400077.

Accordingly, the total number of stores now stands at 75.

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