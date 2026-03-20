P N Gadgil Jewellers rises on strong FY26 revenue milestone and festive sales

P N Gadgil Jewellers gained 1.84% to Rs 575 after the company announced that it has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore revenue milestone in FY26, reflecting strong business momentum.

The company also reported robust festive performance during Gudi Padwa, with sales of Rs 170.7 crore, marking a 38% year-on-year increase.

Segment-wise, the gold category remained the key contributor with 35% YoY growth, while diamond and silver segments recorded higher growth of 61% and 118% respectively.

Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, indicated that strong customer traction during the festive season, despite elevated gold prices, highlights resilient demand. The company remains optimistic about sustaining growth momentum, supported by the ongoing wedding season, expansion into new markets and continued focus on product offerings.

P N Gadgil Jewellers is one of the oldest jewellery companies in India, with customers across India and the USA.

On a consolidated basis, P N Gadgil Jewellers' net profit rose 98.64% to Rs 170.91 crore while net sales rose 35.59% to Rs 3302.61 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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