P N Gadgil Jewellers surpasses revenue of Rs 10,000 cr in FY2026

P N Gadgil Jewellers has surpassed the Rs 10,000 crore revenue milestone in the financial year 2025-26, reflecting strong underlying business momentum.

Further, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Company recorded festive sales of Rs 170.7 crore, registering a robust year-on-year growth of 38% compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Gold segment remained the primary value driver, with revenues rising by 35% YoY, while the Diamond and Silver segments delivered strong growth of 61% and 118% YoY, respectively.

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