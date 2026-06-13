P R Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of P R Holdings reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.76% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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