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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pace Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Pace Automation reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales01.02 -100 OPM %023.53 -PBDT-0.040.24 PL PBT-0.050.19 PL NP-0.050.17 PL

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST