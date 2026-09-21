Pace Digitek arm receives BESS order worth Rs 488.46 cr
From NTPC GE Power ServicesLineage Power (a material subsidiary) ofPace Digitek, has received a Letter of Award aggregating to Rs. 488.46 crore(inclusive of taxes) from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL) for a supply, delivery, testing, and supervision of erection, testing & commissioning of 5.015 MWh BESS Containers along with BMS and EMS, strictly as per the RFQ documents issued including CMC (Comprehensive Maintenance Contract for 12 years).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:16 PM IST