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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek bags Rs 23-cr North Western Railway contract

Pace Digitek bags Rs 23-cr North Western Railway contract

Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Pace Digitek has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from North Western Railway for a contract valued at Rs 22.64 crore.

The contract pertains to the provision of lattice towers in connection with UHF/LTE and KAVACH work over balance routes of the Jodhpur division of North Western Railway, covering a length of 996.24 km.

The project has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed within 18 months from the date of issuance of the LoA.

Pace Digitek provides solutions for telecom infrastructure and solar industries. It is involved in the manufacturing, installation, and commissioning of DC power systems, lithium batteries, monitoring systems, and inverters. The company reported a rise in consolidated net profit of 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 75.84 crore on a 13.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 643.97 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.48% to end at Rs 156.45 on the BSE. The stock market will remain shut today on account of Shri Ram Navami.

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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