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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 13.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 13.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 51.29% to Rs 555.36 crore

Net profit of Pace Digitek rose 13.24% to Rs 61.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.29% to Rs 555.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales555.36367.08 51 OPM %15.5021.81 -PBDT86.0775.97 13 PBT81.6373.88 10 NP61.3254.15 13

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST