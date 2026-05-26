Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 73.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.52% to Rs 1096.78 crore

Net profit of Pace Digitek rose 73.27% to Rs 99.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.52% to Rs 1096.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 683.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.20% to Rs 297.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 2641.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2438.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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