Pace Digitek rallies on Rs 488 crore energy storage order

Pace Digitek surged 10.08% to Rs 170.40 after its material subsidiary, Lineage Power (LPPL), secured an order worth Rs 488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

The order, valued at Rs 488.46 crore including GST, covers the supply, testing, supervision of erection and commissioning of BESS containers along with Battery Management Systems (BMS) and Energy Management Systems (EMS).

The order is for the BESS project at Barh Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), covering NTPC's Stage I and Stage II. The scope also includes five years of annual maintenance services and a further seven-year extended warranty for the battery containers.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2026.

Pace Digitek said the order strengthens LPPL's participation across the BESS value chain, including manufacturing, product supply, system integration and lifecycle support. The company has operationalised 2.5 GWh of BESS manufacturing capacity in 2025, expanded it to 5 GWh and plans to scale capacity towards 10 GWh by Q3 FY2027. It has delivered BESS containers representing more than 1.5 GWh of capacity to date.

Pace Digitek operates across the energy and telecom & ICT segments. Its energy business includes BESS design, manufacturing, system integration and deployment, while its Telecom & ICT business covers telecom power systems, EPC and operations and maintenance services for telecom infrastructure, fibre networks and digital infrastructure projects.

On a consolidated basis, Pace Digitek's net profit rose 13.24% to Rs 61.32 crore while net sales rose 51.29% to Rs 555.36 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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