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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek secures order worth Rs 702 cr from Damodar Valley Corporation

Pace Digitek secures order worth Rs 702 cr from Damodar Valley Corporation

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
Pace Digitek has secured BESS supply, erection and long-term O&M contracts from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for implementation of a 250 MW / 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Maithon, Jharkhand.

The contracts with a combined value of Rs 702 crore (including GST), comprise supply contract, EPC services contract and long-term operation & maintenance (O&M) contract. The scope includes design, engineering, manufacturing-linked supply, installation, testing, commissioning and 12-year comprehensive O&M, along with associated civil, structural and evacuation infrastructure works.

This marks the first BESS order win for FY2027, building on the strong momentum achieved in FY2026, where the Company reported energy order inflows of Rs 5814.7 crore, led by increasing traction in BESS and renewable-linked opportunities.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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