Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 35.36% to Rs 38.53 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 83.98% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.36% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.99% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 154.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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