Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 81.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 63.92 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 81.72% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 63.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.9249.664.446.754.623.662.331.281.690.93

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