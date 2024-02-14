Pact Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 92.86% to Rs 0.15 crorePact Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 92.86% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.152.10 -93 OPM %20.007.62 -PBDT0.03-0.13 LP PBT0-0.18 100 NP0-0.18 100
