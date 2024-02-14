Pact Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 92.86% to Rs 0.15 crore

Pact Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 92.86% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.152.1020.007.620.03-0.130-0.180-0.18