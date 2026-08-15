Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit declines 49.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 13.13 crore

Net profit of Padam Cotton Yarns declined 49.75% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.1313.715.7116.191.212.581.212.571.022.03

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