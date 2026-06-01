Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit rises 91.59% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 86.19% to Rs 24.41 croreNet profit of Padam Cotton Yarns rose 91.59% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.19% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.11% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 416.10% to Rs 73.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.4113.11 86 73.3914.22 416 OPM %22.7817.54 -18.1914.91 - PBDT5.882.99 97 14.7313.10 12 PBT5.822.97 96 14.6513.08 12 NP4.332.26 92 10.9310.60 3
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST