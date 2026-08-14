Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.37% to Rs 15.74 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.37% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.7410.336.672.230.870.120.820.070.54-0.27

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