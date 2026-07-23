Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 816.67% to Rs 1.10 croreNet profit of Padmanabh Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 816.67% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.100.12 817 OPM %1.82-8.33 -PBDT0.02-0.01 LP PBT0.01-0.02 LP NP0.01-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST