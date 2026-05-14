Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 500.41% to Rs 14.71 croreNet profit of Padmanabh Industries rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 500.41% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 610.65% to Rs 22.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.712.45 500 22.033.10 611 OPM %1.702.86 -2.091.29 - PBDT0.240.08 200 0.280.05 460 PBT0.230.07 229 0.240.01 2300 NP0.230.07 229 0.240.01 2300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 172.26% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST