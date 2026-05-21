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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Page Industries standalone net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 1252.60 crore

Net profit of Page Industries rose 8.98% to Rs 178.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 1252.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1098.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.76% to Rs 763.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 729.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 5246.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4934.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1252.601098.07 14 5246.784934.91 6 OPM %20.8021.42 -21.9721.53 - PBDT265.84243.54 9 1166.971077.81 8 PBT237.80218.68 9 1060.34978.58 8 NP178.73164.01 9 763.82729.14 5

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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