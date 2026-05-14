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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 40.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 40.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 103.74 crore

Net loss of Pahal Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 40.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 103.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 89.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 387.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales103.7496.76 7 387.21444.07 -13 OPM %-9.7157.80 -22.6851.82 - PBDT-49.214.37 PL -112.326.38 PL PBT-54.623.92 PL -119.414.23 PL NP-40.945.11 PL -89.476.36 PL

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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