Paint makers decline amid spike in global crude oil prices

Shares of paint manufacturers came under pressure as crude oil prices surged sharply, triggering concerns about higher raw material costs for the sector.

Asian Paints declined 4.74%, Asahi Songwon Colors dropped 4.18%, Kansai Nerolac Paints fell 4.01%, Indigo Paints slipped 3.94%, Berger Paints India lost 3.66%, Sirca Paints India eased 3.64%, Shalimar Paints declined 2.80% and Akzo Nobel India fell 2.52%.

The selloff followed a sharp rally in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude surging toward the $120 per barrel mark, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and supply disruptions across key energy routes. Rising oil prices have sparked concerns about a spike in input costs for paint manufacturers.

Crude derivatives form a significant portion of raw materials used in the paint industry. Products such as solvents, resins and other petrochemical-based inputs are derived from crude oil, making the sector highly sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices.

As a result, a sustained rise in crude prices can increase production costs for paint companies and potentially put pressure on operating margins, weighing on investor sentiment toward the sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News