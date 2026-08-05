Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 260.29 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 29.98% to Rs 61.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 260.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 218.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.260.29218.7177.6573.1986.5365.8082.2163.6061.3147.17

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