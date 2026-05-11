Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 56.04% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 260.92 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 56.04% to Rs 72.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 260.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.53% to Rs 237.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 943.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 771.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales260.92193.77 35 943.70771.11 22 OPM %72.5677.61 -74.7977.98 - PBDT101.7464.57 58 331.43273.05 21 PBT97.0162.33 56 319.19267.58 19 NP72.2346.29 56 237.21200.12 19
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST