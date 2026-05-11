Monday, May 11, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 56.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 56.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 260.92 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 56.04% to Rs 72.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 260.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.53% to Rs 237.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 943.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 771.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales260.92193.77 35 943.70771.11 22 OPM %72.5677.61 -74.7977.98 - PBDT101.7464.57 58 331.43273.05 21 PBT97.0162.33 56 319.19267.58 19 NP72.2346.29 56 237.21200.12 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CMS Info Systems wins ATM managed services outsourcing from HDFC Bank

CMS Info Systems wins ATM managed services outsourcing from HDFC Bank

Medi Assist Healthcare gains after strong Q4 performance

Medi Assist Healthcare gains after strong Q4 performance

Kewal Kiran Clothing clocks over 14% YoY growth in Q4 PAT

Kewal Kiran Clothing clocks over 14% YoY growth in Q4 PAT

INR gives up 95 per US dollar mark yet again as oil prices spike

INR gives up 95 per US dollar mark yet again as oil prices spike

Sensex slides over 924 pts; realty shares tumble

Sensex slides over 924 pts; realty shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayQ4 Results TodaySBI Share TodayBOB Q4 Results Gold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table