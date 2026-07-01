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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd, Rites Ltd, Le Travenues Technology Ltd and Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2026.

Reliance Power Ltd, Rites Ltd, Le Travenues Technology Ltd and Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2026.

Paisalo Digital Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 71.06 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 113.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Reliance Power Ltd soared 15.98% to Rs 28.81. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 175.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd spiked 14.06% to Rs 233.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66467 shares in the past one month.

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Le Travenues Technology Ltd exploded 7.34% to Rs 211.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Gas Ltd rose 6.89% to Rs 350.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74784 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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