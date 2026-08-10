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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital rises after BC channel crosses $1 billion in transaction value

Paisalo Digital rises after BC channel crosses $1 billion in transaction value

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Paisalo Digital rose 2.34% to Rs 70.30 after the company announced that its Business Correspondent (BC) channel had crossed $1 billion in cumulative gross transaction value (GTV).

The company said the milestone highlights the scale and growing importance of its BC ecosystem, which has become a key part of its strategy to expand formal financial services across underserved rural and semi-urban markets.

Paisalo Digital said its technology-enabled BC platform combines physical distribution, partnerships with banks and digital infrastructure to deliver financial services to underserved customers. The company operates an asset-light, partnership-led model through the channel.

As of Q1 FY27, Paisalo's network comprised 5,995 touchpoints across 23 states, supported by 1,574 Business Correspondents. The company has partnerships with public sector banks including State Bank of India, Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank under the BC framework.

 

Paisalo said crossing the $1 billion GTV threshold validates the scalability of its BC channel and strengthens its customer acquisition and engagement capabilities. The company expects rising transaction activity to support greater customer engagement, cross-selling opportunities and improved productivity across its distribution network.

Santanu Agarwal, deputy managing director of Paisalo Digital, said the milestone reflects the growing scale and maturity of the company's distribution platform and the increasing trust of customers in its partnership-led model.

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Paisalo Digital is engaged in the business of providing convenient and accessible formal credit to underserved borrowers, MSMEs and micro-enterprises across India.

Paisalo Digital's AUM rose 28% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6,707.40 crore in Q1 FY27. Disbursements surged 128% YoY and 29% QoQ to Rs 1,730.90 crore. Total income increased 19% YoY to Rs 260.30 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 30% YoY to Rs 61.30 crore. Net interest margin improved 4 basis points YoY to 6.6%, but declined 26 basis points QoQ. Asset quality also improved, with GNPA declining to 0.70% from 0.84% a year ago and 0.76% in Q4 FY26, while NNPA fell to 0.49% from 0.68% YoY and 0.61% QoQ.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:52 PM IST