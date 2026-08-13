Paisalo Digital signs co-lending MoU with FatakPay

Paisalo Digital announced the signing of a Rs 500 crore co-lending MOU with FatakPay.

Under the MOU, the co-lending partnership will have an overall limit of Rs 500 crore and will operate on an 80:20 participation basis, with Paisalo funding 80% and FatakPay funding 20% of each loan. The facility will focus on extending credit to eligible borrowers, including micro-enterprises and MSMEs.

As part of the operating framework, Paisalo will undertake KYC verification of customers in compliance with regulatory requirements and customer data storage in compliance with regulatory requirements.