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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital signs co-lending MoU with FatakPay

Paisalo Digital signs co-lending MoU with FatakPay

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Paisalo Digital announced the signing of a Rs 500 crore co-lending MOU with FatakPay.

Under the MOU, the co-lending partnership will have an overall limit of Rs 500 crore and will operate on an 80:20 participation basis, with Paisalo funding 80% and FatakPay funding 20% of each loan. The facility will focus on extending credit to eligible borrowers, including micro-enterprises and MSMEs.

As part of the operating framework, Paisalo will undertake KYC verification of customers in compliance with regulatory requirements and customer data storage in compliance with regulatory requirements.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:58 PM IST