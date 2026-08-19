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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital signs MoU with LoanKhata for proposed co-lending partnership

Paisalo Digital signs MoU with LoanKhata for proposed co-lending partnership

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Paisalo Digital has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with LoanKhata for a proposed co-lending partnership. The partnership marks another step in Paisalo's acceleration phase, as the company scales its loan book, expands distribution and strengthens its technology-led lending model.

Under this MoU, Paisalo and LoanKhata intend to establish a co-lending facility aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore. The proposed participation structure envisages Paisalo funding 80% and LoanKhata funding 20% of each eligible loan. The facility will focus on Micro-enterprises and MSMEs.

 

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST