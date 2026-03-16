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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital soars as board to mull fundraising on 18 March'26

Paisalo Digital soars as board to mull fundraising on 18 March'26

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Paisalo Digital surged 13.48% to Rs 35.27 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 18 March 2026, to evaluate a proposal for raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement basis.

The announcement was made after market hours on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

Paisalo Digital is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that provides small-ticket income generation loans to financially underserved segments in India. The companys consolidated net profit surged 6.13% to Rs 66.26 crore on 17.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 240.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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