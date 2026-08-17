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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital successfully concludes Rs 300 cr NCD issuance

Paisalo Digital successfully concludes Rs 300 cr NCD issuance

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Paisalo Digital announced that its first series of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), aggregating Rs 300 crore (Rs 150 crore base size and additional Rs 150 crore under the green shoe option), has been fully subscribed.

The issue, which opened on 7 August 2026 and was scheduled to close on 20 August 2026, witnessed strong investor participation and achieved full subscription ahead of schedule, accordingly, the Company has decided to exercise the option for early closure and close the issue on Monday, 17 August 2026.

The Rs 300 crore issuance represents the first tranche under the Company's approved Rs 900 crore NCD programme.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:50 AM IST