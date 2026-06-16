Pakka CFO Neetika Suryawanshi resigns

Pakka announced that Neetika Suryawanshi has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons.

According to the company's regulatory filing, her resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on 30 June 2026.

Pakka is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and dealing in Paper and Moulded products The companys standalone net profit fell 69.5% to Rs 3.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 12.57 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 10.2% to Rs 101.54 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Shares of Pakka rose 2.25% to close at Rs 82.80 on the BSE.

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