Pakka standalone net profit declines 69.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 101.54 crore

Net profit of Pakka declined 69.45% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 101.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.99% to Rs 18.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.37% to Rs 355.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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