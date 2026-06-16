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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palacial Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Palacial Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 6.65 crore

Net profit of Palacial Real Estate Pvt reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.650 0 6.650 0 OPM %4.660 -1.350 - PBDT0.73-0.01 LP 0.09-0.06 LP PBT0.73-0.01 LP 0.09-0.06 LP NP0.73-0.01 LP 0.09-0.06 LP

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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