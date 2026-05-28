Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 198.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 198.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 80.75 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 198.04% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.11% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 293.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales80.7571.09 14 293.18245.96 19 OPM %6.352.91 -4.114.79 - PBDT4.801.81 165 10.2810.19 1 PBT4.401.22 261 8.718.60 1 NP3.041.02 198 6.386.31 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 9.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 9.69% in the March 2026 quarter

IZMO consolidated net profit rises 151.09% in the March 2026 quarter

IZMO consolidated net profit rises 151.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayBakrid Bank HolidaySRH vs RR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Watch TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeiOS 26.6 Developer BetaIMD Weather UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance