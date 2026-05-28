Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 198.04% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 80.75 croreNet profit of Palco Metals rose 198.04% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.11% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 293.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales80.7571.09 14 293.18245.96 19 OPM %6.352.91 -4.114.79 - PBDT4.801.81 165 10.2810.19 1 PBT4.401.22 261 8.718.60 1 NP3.041.02 198 6.386.31 1
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST