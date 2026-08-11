Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 484.62% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 68.00 croreNet profit of Palco Metals rose 484.62% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 68.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.0055.13 23 OPM %3.841.72 -PBDT2.420.65 272 PBT2.050.26 688 NP1.520.26 485
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST