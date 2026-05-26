Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.99% to Rs 49.24 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.99% to Rs 49.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.19% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 185.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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