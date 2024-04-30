Palmolive launches its first-ever mega campaign for Aroma range of body wash

In this campaign, Palmolive showcases its hero Aroma range comprising 5 variants, including the 3 newly launched variants, each crafted with unique fragrances Absolute Relax, Morning Boost, Forever Happy, Sweet Delight, Alluring Love. Infused with extracts of rich, natural ingredients, Palmolive body washes are crafted to transform your daily showers into an aromatic, sensorial experience.

Palmolive, the personal care brand from Colgate-Palmolive India, announced the launch of its first-ever mega campaign featuring its body wash range!