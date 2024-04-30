Business Standard
Palmolive launches its first-ever mega campaign for Aroma range of body wash

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:38 PM IST
Palmolive, the personal care brand from Colgate-Palmolive India, announced the launch of its first-ever mega campaign featuring its body wash range!
In this campaign, Palmolive showcases its hero Aroma range comprising 5 variants, including the 3 newly launched variants, each crafted with unique fragrances Absolute Relax, Morning Boost, Forever Happy, Sweet Delight, Alluring Love. Infused with extracts of rich, natural ingredients, Palmolive body washes are crafted to transform your daily showers into an aromatic, sensorial experience.
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

