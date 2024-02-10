Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 38.69% to Rs 18.92 croreNet Loss of Palred Technologies reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 38.69% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales18.9230.86 -39 OPM %-11.47-0.49 -PBDT-2.67-0.63 -324 PBT-3.12-0.85 -267 NP-2.27-0.56 -305
