Panacea Biotec bags Rs 20.79 crore LoA from Central Medical Services Society

Panacea Biotec announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 20.79 crore from Central Medical Services Society, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

As per the terms, the company will supply Diphtheria and Tetanus Vaccine (Absorbed) for Adults and Adolescents (Td Vaccine) in multiple tranches. The supplies are scheduled to commence from September/October 2026 and continue till November/December 2028.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is in the nature of vaccine supply. It further stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Panacea Biotec is a research-based biotechnology company engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture, and marketing vaccines in India and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.36 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 9.65 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 8.4% year on year to Rs 99.31 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Panacea Biotec rose 1.23% to end at Rs 326 on 10 April 2026.